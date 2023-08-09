Syrian Envoy: US Forces Supplied Terrorists with Chemical Weapons to Implicate Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s deputy permanent representative to the UN says US forces have supplied Takfiri terrorists in the strategic al-Tanf area in southern Syria with chemical weapons and trained them how to use them to incriminate Damascus.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on “The situation in the Middle East” in New York on Tuesday, Dandi argued that the UN body’s insistence on convening monthly meetings on the so-called Syrian chemical file, while no incident has actually happened, is meant to invent pretexts for certain Western states to repeat their anti-Syria accusations.

He underscored that “Syria condemns any use of chemical weapons anywhere, anytime and by any party.”

Dandi also stressed the need to rectify the behavior of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] and keep it clear of misinformation, politicization and polarization.

The Western media and governments have repeatedly accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against its own citizens in the war against terrorists.

Syria surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United States and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW], which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry. It has also consistently denied using chemical weapons.

On April 14, 2018, the United States, Britain, and France carried out a string of airstrikes against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack on the city of Douma, located about 10 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus.

That alleged attack was reported by the White Helmets group, which published videos showing them purportedly treating survivors.

Leaked OPCW documents later showed that the investigators of the Douma incident had found “no evidence” of a chemical weapons attack.

However, the organization censored the findings under pressure from the US and its allies to conceal evidence undermining the pretext of the US-led bombing of Syria days after the alleged attack.