“Israeli” Army Admits: Reservists’ Protesting Caused Harm to Our Readiness

By Staff, Agencies

The chief spokesperson of the “Israeli” army admitted that the thousands of soldiers who have been refusing to report for volunteer reserve duty in protest of the government’s “judicial overhaul” have caused a degree of harm to the army’s readiness.

He further warned that divisions within the ranks due to the ongoing political crisis could take significant time to heal.

“You asked about [military] fitness — the ‘Israeli’ army is ready for war, but there is limited harm in some areas,” Daniel Hagari said in a Channel 12 interview, highlighting the “Israeli” Air Force as one branch that has been particularly harmed by the protest.

Hagari pointed to the “Israeli” air forces flight school, where some reservist pilots opposed to the overhaul volunteer as instructors: “People who leave everything, once a week, and go to train the young pilots. A significant number are deciding not to come.”

In parallel, the “Israeli” army’s spokesperson clarified that the flight school still “functions and will continue to function,” but he warned of damage down the road if pilots with “great expertise” do not train their successors.

“It’s a turbulent period…, and it’s impacting the ‘Israeli” army,” Hagari added.

His comments come after a report last week said the “Israeli” Air Force reduced flight hours in one stage of its helicopter pilots’ course after nearly half of the volunteer reservist instructors refused to show up for duty in protest of the ruling coalition’s plans for weakening the “judiciary”.

“Fitness can be restored rather quickly, but cohesion is long-term,” he concluded.