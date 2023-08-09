Raisi: Iran Took Great Strides in Neutralizing Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has hailed Tehran’s significant progress across various areas in the face of Western sanctions.

Meeting with the visiting chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam or the Vietnamese parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, Raisi said that his country has made great progress in the fields of science, technology, production, and industry, despite the threats and sanctions that have been directed at the country.

“Iran has made great strides towards neutralizing the sanctions by focusing on the growth of production and trade,” Raisi added.

The Vietnams official, for his part, considered the Iranian nation's great achievements in the face of the coercive economic measures to be admirable and a source of inspiration for the Southeast Asian country’s nation.

Turning to the issue of the bilateral ties, the Iranian chief executive pointed to the 50-year-old history of the countries’ relations, and considered nations' independence- and right-seeking spirit to be an instance of commonality between them.

Raisi regretted that the countries’ commercial and economic relations had not advanced as far as their diplomatic ties had.

He further noted earlier signing of a memorandum of understanding between the countries in the field of parliamentary relations, saying the Vietnamese official's visit could also serve as a turning point in the development of the countries' commercial and economic relations.

“Development of the countries' relations may not sit well with some governments,” Raisi confirmed, adding, “What matters, however, is [adoption of] effective steps towards fulfillment of the countries' and the nations' interests.”

The Vietnamese top parliamentarian expressed interest on the part of his country in the expansion of Hanoi's interaction and cooperation with Tehran and enhancement of these relations to the level of regional and international cooperation.

He also said his government was inclined towards conclusion of a 50-year roadmap outlining the future of the countries' relations.