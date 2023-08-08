IOF Raze Home of Martyred Palestinian Resistance Fighter

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOf] troops have blown up the home of a Palestinian resistance fighter martyred after carrying out an operation against intruding Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank, “Israeli” media boasted while broadcasting video images of the criminal destruction.

IOF troops stormed the Palestinian Askar refugee camp, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, to raze the home of Abdel Fattah Hussein KharoushaIn using explosives in the early hours of Tuesday while brutally dispersing raging protests in the area using tear gas and live gunfire.

The “Israeli” military raid sparked clashes between local Palestinians and the regime's troops, leaving scores of protesters injured.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, 58 Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas fired by the IOF troops, while two others were wounded by bullet fragments.

The “Israeli” military has alleged that Kharousha killed two intruding Zionist settlers in an operation in the West Bank town of Huwara on February 26 following persisting settler attacks and atrocities in the area against local Palestinians.

Kharousha fled the scene after executing the two “Israeli” settlers, but was later murdered by IOF troops after a week of extensive surveillance and chase operations.

The regime's authorities also arrested Kharousha's three sons, accusing them of helping their father in the execution operation. “Israeli” courts also issued a demolition order to raze the home of one of the three sons.

The Tel Aviv regime regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians accused of retaliatory operations on “Israeli” settlers – who routinely attack and abuse the native population – in an act of collective punishment condemned by international human rights groups.

More than 600,000 Zionist Jews have immigrated to occupied Palestine from the US and other countries to live in over 230 illegally-built settlements that have been erected since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds [Jerusalem].

The “Israeli” regime also routinely demolishes the homes of native Palestinian in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem], claiming that the structures have been built without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain from the occupying regime. They also sometimes force Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay for the costs of the demolition.

The latest development comes amid heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Over the past months, the Western-backed “Israeli” regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of the persisting attacks, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and many others were illegally taken into custody.

More than 200 Palestinians have been martyred so far this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip.