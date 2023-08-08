Syria Urges UN Action After “Israel’s” Terrorist Attack Kills 4 Soldiers

By Staff, Agencies

Syria has urged the United Nations to take immediate action on the “Israeli” entity’s recurrent missile strikes against the Arab country after the regime's latest act of aggression claimed the lives of four Syrian soldiers.

The attack took place in early Monday from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting the vicinity of the country's capital Damascus. It also wounded four other soldiers and caused some material damage.

In a statement released later in the day, Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the United Nations and its Security Council to condemn the entity’s incursions. It also urged the world body to take "immediate action to compel the occupying entity to stop its aggressive policies," the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported.

The statement noted that the “Israeli” entity continues its “aggressive and terrorist policies” at the same time that the United States maintains its illegal presence on Syrian soil.

The statement said the coincidence of the “Israeli” attacks and the US’ military moves “prove once again that ‘Israel’ is a tool [at the hands of the US] to spread chaos in the region, and the main reason behind the lack of [regional] security and stability.”

Syrian foreign ministry also called on the world body “to strongly condemn ‘Israel’s’ terrorist attacks ... [and to] demand ‘Israel’s’ backers allow the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities under the provisions of the UN Charter in maintaining international peace and security”.

The United States continuously blocks the United Nations’ anti-“Israeli” measures by vetoing them, thus preventing the world body from performing its duties concerning the occupying regime.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group. Washington still maintains its military presence in the Arab country, although Damascus and its allies defeated the terror outfit in late 2017.