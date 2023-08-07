- Home
Maduro Criticizes Europeans’ Lack of Response to Quran Burning
By Staff, Agencies
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the lack of response from European leaders and European media over the Quran-burning incidents in Sweden and Denmark.
“I feel, deep within my heart, the discontent of Muslim peoples around the world when they see the Quran being burned,” Maduro said.
Maduro added that those who turn a blind eye to the burning of religious books in Europe are indirectly complicit in “their silence”.
In addition to criticizing the silence of European leaders, Maduro also criticized the media for not covering the issue. He also mentioned that he strongly condemns the activities of “extreme right-wing and racist groups” who perpetrate hate crimes against Muslims and their beliefs.
“I ask myself as a Christian, what we Christians would feel if someone should burn the Bible in another country? ... We would feel great sadness and it would be a great insult if someone were to do this,” the Venezuelan President added.
Several Muslim countries have protested the burning of the Quran, and the Iraqi government on July 20 expelled Sweden's ambassador to the country and severed its ties with Stockholm in response to the repeated Quran burnings in Sweden, which were permitted by the Swedish government.
