No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

“Israel’s” Ben Gvir Defends Settlers Who Killed Palestinians as “Heroes”

“Israel’s” Ben Gvir Defends Settlers Who Killed Palestinians as “Heroes”
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir praised settlers of killing a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank as “heroes”.

The far-right minister said on Sunday that anyone “defending” themselves against “stone-throwing” should “receive a commendation”.

His statement was referring to the two “Israeli” settlers responsible for the fatal shooting of Qusai Jamal Maatan in the Palestinian village of Burqa on Friday.

One of the two suspects is a former spokesman of an MP with Ben Gvir's Otzma “Yehudit Jewish Power” party. The pair were arrested by “Israeli” forces on Saturday.

Hours after his initial statement, Ben Gvir took to X, formally known as Twitter, to criticize media outlets for referring to the settlers as suspected murderers.

“A Jew who defends himself and others from murder by Palestinians is not a murder suspect, but a hero who will get full backing from me,” he said.

The incident took place on Friday night in Burqa village, east of Ramallah.

Residents revealed that armed settlers arrived at the village from a nearby settlement outpost and attacked them from three directions.

At least three people were hit with bullets, which wounded three young men, including Maatan. He later was martyred in the hospital.

Ben Gvir said he hopes there will be a “thorough investigation also of the Arab rioters who threw stones and tried to murder Jews.”

Israel Palestine ramallah

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel’s” Ben Gvir Defends Settlers Who Killed Palestinians as “Heroes”

“Israel’s” Ben Gvir Defends Settlers Who Killed Palestinians as “Heroes”

13 hours ago
“Israel” Fears Hezbollah’s PGMs in Any Coming War: Nasrallah Understands Our Strength, Identifies Weakness

“Israel” Fears Hezbollah’s PGMs in Any Coming War: Nasrallah Understands Our Strength, Identifies Weakness

14 hours ago
“Israel’s” War Scenario with Hezbollah: 6,000 Rockets during First Days, more than 500 Settlers Killed

“Israel’s” War Scenario with Hezbollah: 6,000 Rockets during First Days, more than 500 Settlers Killed

15 hours ago
“Israelis” Protest Against Ben-Gvir During His Vacation in Paphos, Cyprus

“Israelis” Protest Against Ben-Gvir During His Vacation in Paphos, Cyprus

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 07-08-2023 Hour: 02:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot