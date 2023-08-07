- Home
Iran’s FM in Japan for Official Visit
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has traveled to Japan for an official visit that includes talks on major regional and international issues.
The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Tokyo early Monday.
He is going to hold meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Health Minister Katsunobu Kato for talks about the relations between Tehran and Tokyo, the regional issues, and the international developments.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference in the Japanese capital, Amir-Abdollahian said Asia constitutes a major pillar of the foreign policy of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.
He also hailed more than 1,000 years of popular and cultural ties between the Iranian and Japanese nations as a great asset in the promotion of cooperation.
Asked about the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions on Iran, the top Iranian diplomat underlined that said the negotiations, mediated by the European Union and its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, were aimed at making all parties resume honoring their commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].
He also noted that Iran and the US have been involved in indirect talks about the exchange of prisoners.
Elsewhere, the foreign minister made it clear that Iran has never provided Russia with arms or drones for use in the war in Ukraine.
