“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

In a new attack against the Syrian sovereignty, “Israel” has launched a new airstrike targeting the vicinity of the capital city of Damascus, causing casualties and material damage.

Syria’s official SANA news agency quoted an unnamed military source as saying that the “Israeli” aggression took place early Monday from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights.

The source added that Syria’s air defenses intercepted “Israeli” missiles and shot down some of them.

The attack, however, left four Syrian soldiers martyred and four others injured, while causing some material damage.

The new strike followed a July missile attack by the apartheid entity, which also targeted the Syrian capital, wounding two soldiers and causing some material damage.

The Golan Heights have been under “Israeli” occupation since 1967.

 

