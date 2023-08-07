Imam Khamenei Hails Iranian Navy: Your Presence in High Seas Contribute to National Interests

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed on Sunday the round-the-globe mission by the Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla of warships.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks while addressing the commanders and crew as well as the families of the Iranian Navy's 86th flotilla, which accomplished its round-the-world voyage and entered the Iranian territorial waters in May.

The Leader further underlined that the Navy’s presence in remote waters such as the Pacific and Atlantic oceans contribute to national security.

‘The United States and other superpowers monopolize general issues pertaining to mankind. If they could, those powers would even claim the seas in their name so that others would not have access to the natural resource,” His Eminence stated.

In parallel, he mentioned that “However, by your presence and your vigilance in countering their hostile behavior in order to thwart your voyage, you proved that the high seas belong to all.”

The Leader pointed to the obstacles created by the US in maritime transportation, saying it made no sense for them to claim they would not allow ships to pass through certain straits.

“The sea and the air must be free for all nations and security of shipping and maritime transport must be ensured for all,” the Leader underscored.

Imam Khamenei censured the US for targeting oil tankers and helping smugglers in the region and beyond, saying such measures are a serious breach of international humanitarian norms.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the successful mission of the 86th flotilla resulted from "hard work, determination, self-confidence, advanced military know-how, efficient management and courage as well as endurance in the face of difficulties."

His Eminence also honored the flotilla and its personnel, comprising domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship.

Imam Khamenei emphasized that the flotilla's sailing of virtually 65,000 kilometers in about eight months was “unprecedented in the history of Iranian seafaring.”

“The profound job done by the flotilla should not be taken for granted and seen as merely a military and naval operation given the invaluable lessons learned from the voyage,” he added, noting that “By accomplishing the mission, the 86th flotilla elevated the level of the country’s military capabilities.”

Considering the fact that virtually 90 percent of global trade is conducted via maritime transport. the Leader said, Iranian officials need to work for the better use of maritime capacities of the Islamic Republic in order to serve national interests.