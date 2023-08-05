No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iranian Delegation Headed by Imam Khamenei’s Representative Meets Sayyed Nasrallah

Iranian Delegation Headed by Imam Khamenei’s Representative Meets Sayyed Nasrallah
folder_openLebanon access_time 15 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

A number of Iranian religious scholars, including the representative of the Leader of Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

The representative of Imam Khamenei in Ardabil province, Ayatollah Sayyed Hassan Ameli, and a number of the Assembly of Experts met with Sayyed Nasrallah.

Mojtaba Amani, Iran's Ambassador in Beirut was also present in this meeting.

Amani announced in a tweet that during this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the historical relations between the two brotherly countries over the years.

Iran Lebanon Hezbollah sayyednasrallah ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Delegation Headed by Imam Khamenei’s Representative Meets Sayyed Nasrallah

Iranian Delegation Headed by Imam Khamenei’s Representative Meets Sayyed Nasrallah

15 minutes ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon must Get Rid of US Hegemony  

Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon must Get Rid of US Hegemony  

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely

Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely

3 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel” of any Foolishness: Muslim Youths to Act If Gov’ts Refrain from Protecting Quran

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel” of any Foolishness: Muslim Youths to Act If Gov’ts Refrain from Protecting Quran

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 05-08-2023 Hour: 12:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot