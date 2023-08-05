- Home
Iranian Delegation Headed by Imam Khamenei’s Representative Meets Sayyed Nasrallah
14 minutes ago

By Staff, Agencies
A number of Iranian religious scholars, including the representative of the Leader of Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
The representative of Imam Khamenei in Ardabil province, Ayatollah Sayyed Hassan Ameli, and a number of the Assembly of Experts met with Sayyed Nasrallah.
Mojtaba Amani, Iran's Ambassador in Beirut was also present in this meeting.
Amani announced in a tweet that during this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the historical relations between the two brotherly countries over the years.
