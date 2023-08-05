Poll: Most Americans Nix More US Military Aid for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Responding to a survey, most Americans have said that the US should stop short of providing more military assistance for Ukraine, which Washington has shored up with billions of dollars since Russia launched a military operation against the ex-Soviet republic.

Results from the poll that was conducted by CNN between July 1 and 31 among 1,279 American adults, were out on Friday.

Fifty-five percent of those surveyed said the US Congress should not authorize additional military aid for Ukraine, as opposed to 45 percent, who said the Capitol should approve of such funding.

Ever since the beginning of the war, Western countries, led by the United States, have been pumping Ukraine full of tens of billions of dollars worth of advanced weapons, a step that Moscow says would only prolong the hostilities.

Reporting last month, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute, revealed that the US had channeled a total of $75 billion to Ukraine since last February when Moscow launched the operation.

According to the CNN poll, 51% of the respondents said the US had already done enough in support of Ukraine while 48% said it should do more.

"When asked specifically about types of assistance the US could provide to Ukraine, there is broader support for help with intelligence gathering [63%] and military training [53%] than for providing weapons [43%], alongside very slim backing for US military forces to participate in combat operations [17%]," the network said on its website of the poll results.

Those surveyed also shed light on other issues that had to do with the war and its foreseeable repercussions.

"A bigger worry across partisan lines in the new poll is that the war will continue without a resolution for a long time. Nearly 8 in 10 are worried about that, including 82% of Democrats, 75% of independents, and 73% of Republicans," the network reported.

About six in 10 of the respondents [59%], meanwhile, claimed they were worried that the warfare could lead to broader hostilities in Europe.

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow did not reject the idea of holding talks on the war in Ukraine, but said the Russian troops could not cease-fire as long as they were under attack.