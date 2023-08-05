“Israel” Martyrs another Palestinian Youth in WB

By Staff, Agencies

As the world remains silent, “Israel” continues the policy of slaughtering Palestinian youth.

In a new crime, Zionist settlers have shot dead a young Palestinian in a village near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The martyred youth was identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as 19-year-old Gesa Jamal Metan.

According to Palestinian media, “Israeli” settlers accompanied by regime forces raided Burqa village.

Residents of Burqa said armed settlers opened fire on Palestinian properties and set several cars on fire.

“The youth of the village went out to confront them using stones. Settlers opened fire, they killed one person and wounded others”" said one witness who asked not to be named.

This comes as dozens of Palestinians have been injured and suffered breathing difficulties after “Israeli” military forces raided the eastern flank of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

On Friday, another Palestinian was martyred during an "Israeli" raid on a refugee camp east of Tulkarm.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Sa’an was shot in the head.