Amir-Abdollahian: Iran, Pakistan’s Economies Complementary

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed that “The economies of Iran and Pakistan complement each other.”

He further highlighted the important role that the joint membership of the two neighbors in the regional and international organizations can play in the enhancement of their economic relations.

During an official visit to Pakistan, Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Karachi on Friday.

The top Iranian diplomat and his delegation attended an economic event at the consulate general of Iran in the port city.

“To this end, promoting cooperation in the field of monetary and financial exchanges as well as reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers between the two countries are of paramount importance,” he added.

Amir-Abdollahian said Pakistan has always been a significant neighboring country and the economies of the two states are intertwined.

He further mentioned that “More than 900 kilometers of land border and a profusion of historical, cultural and religious values shared by the two countries have brought about lasting interaction between Iran and Pakistan.”

Pointing to the effective measures taken by Iran and Pakistan in recent years to expand relations of cooperation, not least in economy, the Iranian minister stated that the two countries have inaugurated two new border terminals and signed a memorandum of understanding to set up six joint border markets.

Amir-Abdollahian underscored the “strategic geographical position” of Iran and Pakistan and the fact that the two neighbors are “located on the path of international transit corridors such as the Belt and Road Initiative.”

The Iranian foreign minister also placed a premium on the two ports of Chabahar – in Iran – and Gwadar – in Pakistan. He encouraged Iran and Pakistan to exploit the capacities of the two ports to expand bilateral and regional economic cooperation.

“Pakistan can be a supplier of Iran's needs in the agricultural sector, and Iran can cover Pakistan's need for energy,” Amir-Abdollahian said, noting that his country “has been extending the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline to the border of Pakistan while the Islamic Republic has increased its electricity exports to its neighbor.”

Referring to the undeniable role the private sector plays in developing economic cooperation, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran supported promotion of bilateral tourism.

Meanwhile, officials signed a document for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the chambers of commerce of Iran and Karachi.