Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses

By Staff, Agencies

A report released by the Democracy for the Arab World Now [Dawn] unveiled that Former congressman Benjamin Quayle and his lobbying firm are accused of taking part in “sports-washing” activities for the Saudi government.

According to the report, released Thursday, Quayle is potentially downplaying Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations while reportedly lobbying for LIV Golf, which is financed by Riyad's Public Investment Fund.

Quayle is the son of the 44th US vice president, Dan Quayle.

The report also suggests that Ben and his lobbying firm, Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures [HHQ], might have breached US regulations by not registering lobbying activities for LIV Golf with the US Department of Justice, as required for representatives of a foreign government.

“Ben Quayle and his partners at HHQ have chosen to contribute to and benefit from the Saudi government's gross human rights abuses by lobbying for the Saudi Public Investment Fund- owned LIV Golf,” Sarah Leah Whitson, Dawn’s executive director said.

She further added: “They have misled Congress, the Biden administration, and the American public by not acknowledging the foreign interests they serve and reporting on their activities benefiting those foreign interests, as required by law.”

“Ben has utilized his former status as a US public official and his lobbying firm to advocate for the interests of Saudi-owned LIV Golf in the US,” Dawn said in its report, noting that He has been accused of omitting essential details concerning Saudi Arabia's abuses and helped to “sports wash Saudi Arabia’s human rights record”, the report said.

Dawn is calling on Ben and HHQ to terminate their agreement with LIV Golf, thoroughly assess all their clients, and discontinue representing clients such as LIV Golf.