“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Teen in West Bank
By Staff, Agencies
An eighteen-year-old Palestinian was shot at point-blank range and martyred on Friday’s dawn during an “Israeli” military incursion into Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank.
The “Israeli” army stormed the camp amid the heavy firing of live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades at the camp’s residents, leading to violent confrontations.
The young Palestinian, who was identified as Mahmoud Abu Sa’an, was shot in the head at point-blank range and transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Following the “Israeli” raid, a local wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group opened fire on “Israeli” forces detonating several explosive devices.
Human rights organizations have described the night raids as one of the methods used by the “Israeli” army to terrorize Palestinians and hammer home the idea that even their safest spaces are not off-limits for “Israeli” soldiers.
