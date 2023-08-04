US: Trump Appears in Court, Pleads Not Guilty To 2020 Election Conspiracy Charges

By Staff, Agencies

Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday after charges were brought before him earlier in the week.

Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya released Trump on the condition that he not commit any crimes while free, otherwise he will be arrested.

After the short arraignment hearing, which lasted less than half an hour, Trump is due to appear again on August 28.

Trump’s defense lawyers protested the “speedy trial” vowed by prosecutor Jack Smith, saying they needed more time to review the evidence.

“I can guarantee everybody that there will be a fair process and a fair trial in this case,” Judge Upadhyaya said.

While in court, Trump reportedly avoided eye contact with Jack Smith, the prosecutor who filed four charges Tuesday against the former president for an alleged “conspiracy” to “overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.”

Trump responded after the court appearance, calling it a “very sad day for America.”

“If you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him,” he added.

Concurrently, Trump faces trial for withholding classified documents from the US officials seeking their return after his presidency, after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last year.