Senior Officers in “Israeli” Army Tour Northern Border

By Staff

On Wednesday, the Chief of Staff of the “Israeli” Occupation Army, Herzi Halevi, toured along the northern borders, accompanied by the Major General Uri Gordin, head of the entity’s Northern Command, and the commander of the Galilee Division, Brigadier General Shay Klapper, as reported by “Israeli” media.

Spokesman for the “Israeli” army, Avichai Adraee, said that Halevy toured the barrier being built along the border which stretched tens of kilometers in recent months.

During this visit, the senior officers presented to the Chief of Staff the concept of “defense” in the region, and the enhancement of security for the settlers in the north. An assessment of the situation was also conducted, during which the officers reviewed recent events, and presented a set of measures used by the division to disrupt and thwart violations of "sovereignty" in the border area.

The Chief of Staff’s visit coincided with the tour of the “Israeli” entity’s so-called president, Isaac Herzog, at the occupied Palestinian border with Lebanon, as he threatened Hezbollah and claimed that: “The ‘Israeli’ army is strong and united, and it will protect sovereignty and defend security, and this is our highest priority”.