“Israel’s” Chaos: High Court Calls PM ’Recusal Law’ Clearly Personal

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” High Court asserted on Thursday in no uncertain terms that it views a recently passed “law” blocking the court from ordering the prime minister to recuse himself as a highly personal piece, and implied that it is considering an explosive ruling which would delay implementation of the “law”.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut observed that the “fingerprints” of a plan designed to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being ordered to recuse himself were “very clear,” while her fellow panel member Uzi Vogelman said simply that “the fact is the law is personal.”

The court’s three most senior “justices” presided over Thursday’s five-hour hearing, in a case in which, for the first time ever, the attorney general has joined petitioners in asking for a Basic “Law” to be canceled.

Netanyahu’s attorney made a spirited counter-argument, however, saying that the “law was legitimate and should not be overturned by the court, since it was designed not specifically to benefit Netanyahu but rather to ensure that unelected officials cannot remove an elected prime minister from power.”

Netanyahu and numerous coalition members have repeatedly challenged the right of the court to strike down the “Basic Laws”.