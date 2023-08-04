No Script

Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!

By Staff, Agencies

A woman has set fire to a copy of the Quran during a police-approved protest near the Swedish capital.

The move follows several similar actions in recent weeks, which have triggered outrage across the Muslim world and beyond.

Organized by Iranian immigrant Bahrami Marjan, the Quran-burning took place on a beach near Stockholm on Thursday, which noted that around 20 people showed up to spectate, most of them journalists.

Marjan can be seen setting fire to the holy book, scrawling on the Quran with a pen before tearing off pages and burning them gradually. At one point, police appeared to restrain a small group of counter-protesters objecting to the display.

The demonstration mirrors other stunts staged in Stockholm this summer, with activists burning or otherwise desecrating Qurans during three prior police-authorized actions in June and July, two of which were held outside the Iraqi Embassy.

 

