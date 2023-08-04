- Home
US: Two Members Charged with Spying for China
By Staff, Agencies
The US charged two Navy seamen on Thursday with spying for China in separate cases, one in San Diego and the other in Los Angeles.
The charges include providing sensitive information to Beijing, such as warship manuals, plans for a major military exercise, and US maritime operations.
The accused, identified as Jinchao Wei and Wenheng Zhao, pleaded not guilty in their respective courts after their arrest Wednesday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 8.
“These arrests are a reminder of the relentless, aggressive efforts of the People’s Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it,” said Suzanne Turner of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.
Relations between the US and China have deteriorated in recent months despite diplomatic efforts to build up communication between the two powers.
