Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon must Get Rid of US Hegemony

Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Thursday a televised speech at the memorial ceremony for the late scholar Sheikh Afif Nabulsi in the Imam Al-Mujtaba [AS] compound in the southern suburbs of Beirut [Dahyieh].

Back to the sixties, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that the Lebanese people in general and the Shia community in particular “faced very serious challenges on various aspects”.

“Those who planned the ‘Israeli’ invasion of Lebanon had accurate calculations, and the invasion could have achieved its goals set by the US,” he said, revealing that “Since the 1st day, Sheikh Afif Nabulsi was present in the establishment, activities, meetings, mobilization, education and organization of Hezbollah.”

On the traits of the late scholar, His Eminence detailed that “Since the beginning of the resistance, Sheikh Nabulsi gave everything even in his last years. During the July aggression, Sheikh Afif’s position was decisive, given that his house and the complex he had built in Sidon were destroyed. However, this increased his determination.”

“Sheik Afif’s positions were decisive and clear regarding the regional developments in Syria and Yemen,” he added.

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that “This resistance, with its various frameworks, surprised the Americans and the ‘Israelis’, and we have all witnessed its development and achievements.”

“We believe that the main problem in our region is the blatant American interference in all aspects,” His Eminence emphasized, pointing out that “As the blatant American interference continues in everything, the culture and policy of submission to the American will still exists.”

In parallel, he underscored that “Had it not been for the ‘Caesar Act’, Syria wouldn’t have needed aid from any side to overcome the repercussions of the war.”

“The American occupation prevents the Syrian government from reaching the oil and gas fields east of the Euphrates as its forces plunder these fields,” the Resistance Leader cautioned, reminding that “The US resembles the main obstacle to the end of the war in Yemen.”

According to His Eminence, “Today is the second anniversary of the American promise, and so far, electricity has not reached Lebanon, due to the American ban on Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity.”

“Hezbollah brought the Iranian donation to Lebanon. However, the US and prevented the Lebanese government from receiving it,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah disclosed that “The US is preventing Iraq from paying the price of gas to the Iranian government so that Iran will cut off electricity to Iraq, to say that the Iranians are cutting off electricity to Iraq.”

“The reason for the American ban on payment is that Iran stops pumping gas to Iraq, then they say to the Iraqi people: Look, what Iran is doing to you,” he said.

In addition, His Eminence affirmed that “The possibility of a two-state solution in Palestine is fading away, and those who wait for the Americans in politics, economics and values will continue to wait for the values of abnormality.”

“There are many sources that generate money for the Lebanese treasury, but they are banned by a veto from the US embassy,” he stated, pointing out that “We are proud when they name us as ‘the axis of opposition’, because that means that we are not slaves or tools to the American embassy, but rather honorable and proud people.”

In response, Hezbollah Secretary General urged all Lebanese sides “to get rid of the American hegemony so that we find a solution to the crisis in Lebanon.”

On another title, Sayyed Nasrallah expressed Hezbollah’s empathy with all those who were affected by the Beirut Port blast on the 4th of August, 3 years ago.”

“Since the first moment of Beirut Port explosion, some malicious TVs came out to say that Hezbollah was the one who blew up the port,” His Eminence mentioned, noting that “The one who covered the truth in the Beirut port blast is the one who politicized the case from the early moments.”

He further asserted that “The real reason for the loss of truth in the Beirut Port blast is that some insisted on linking the issue to regional events,” warning that “The Americans will take us to a painful and catastrophic reality in light of the massive US intervention and hegemony in Lebanon.”

Regarding the latest developments in Ain Al-Hilweh camp, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “There are those who say - the same TV that accused Hezbollah of the port blast- that what is happening in Ain Al-Hilweh camp is caused by Hezbollah, and this is nonsense. There are Lebanese media outlets that falsely insist on accusing Hezbollah of being behind the events of Ain Al-Hilweh camp.”

He declared: “We are not responsible for the battle of Ain Al-Hilweh. We have nothing to do with it. We are against this infighting and we are working to resolve it.

“The sacrifices of the civil defense must be respected, and they must attain their rights,” His Eminence stated.

To Sheikh Nabulsi, Sayyed Nasrallah pledged: “God willing, our beloved Sheikh, your youth and children will pray in Al-Quds.”