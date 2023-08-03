- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Quran Burner Investigated in Sweden
folder_openEurope... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Salwan Momika, who previously burned copies of the Holy Quran outside the Iraqi embassy and outside a mosque in Sweden, is being investigated for incitement.
The preliminary investigation is led by prosecutor Anna Hankkio, who said, “We have to look at the whole situation to see if it could be a crime. It is not just the desecration of the book itself, but also the statements and actions that took place.”
For his part, Momika claimed that he does not understand why he is being accused and that he only expressed his opinion about the Holy Quran.
Comments
- Related News