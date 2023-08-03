No Script

Quran Burner Investigated in Sweden

folder_openEurope... access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Salwan Momika, who previously burned copies of the Holy Quran outside the Iraqi embassy and outside a mosque in Sweden, is being investigated for incitement.

The preliminary investigation is led by prosecutor Anna Hankkio, who said, “We have to look at the whole situation to see if it could be a crime. It is not just the desecration of the book itself, but also the statements and actions that took place.”

For his part, Momika claimed that he does not understand why he is being accused and that he only expressed his opinion about the Holy Quran.

Iraq sweden QuranDesecration

Comments

Daesh [The Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL] group announces that its leader, Abu Al-Hussein Husseini Al-Qurashi, has been killed.