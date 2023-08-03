No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

IRG Dismantles Terrorist Team in SE Iran

IRG Dismantles Terrorist Team in SE Iran
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic Revolutionary Guards Ground Force public relations reported that a 4-member terrorist team was dismantled in the southeastern of Iran.

According to the IRG’s statement, “The terrorist group, that was affiliated with arrogance powers and was planning to carry out subversive and terrorist operations in the southeastern region of the country, was dismantled before being able to carry out any action.”

“Four members of the terrorist team were detained during the intelligence operation,” it unveiled.

The IRG forces also seized some ammunition and 6 weapons from the terrorists, some of which were equipped with cameras.

On Wednesday, the Iranian intelligence and security forces identified and dismantled a terrorist team in Eslamshahr city in the southwest of the capital Tehran before they could carry out their sinister bombing.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Dismantles Terrorist Team in SE Iran

IRG Dismantles Terrorist Team in SE Iran

5 hours ago
Amir Abdollahian in Pakistan, Praises New Chapter in Tehran-Islamabad Ties

Amir Abdollahian in Pakistan, Praises New Chapter in Tehran-Islamabad Ties

6 hours ago
IRG Deputy Commander: Iran Self-Sufficient in Meeting Its Defense Needs

IRG Deputy Commander: Iran Self-Sufficient in Meeting Its Defense Needs

6 hours ago
Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in Southern Tehran

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in Southern Tehran

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-08-2023 Hour: 07:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Daesh [The Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL] group announces that its leader, Abu Al-Hussein Husseini Al-Qurashi, has been killed.