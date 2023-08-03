No Script

Ashura 2023

 

6 Ukrainian Drones Downed in Western Russia

6 Ukrainian Drones Downed in Western Russia
folder_openRussia access_time 50 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia has shot down six Ukrainian drones as they traveled over Kaluga Region, civilian and military officials report. Kiev recently attempted two UAV attacks on the Russian capital.

The interception was first reported on Thursday morning by the region’s governor, Vladislav Shapsha, who said the aircraft were trying to fly across the territory.

Kaluga Region lies between Moscow Region in the northeast and Bryansk Region in the southwest, with the latter bordering Ukrainian territory. There were no casualties or damage on the ground, the governor said.

The report was confirmed by the Defense Ministry later in the day, which said the drones were downed by air defense forces before they could be used in a terrorist attack.

Ukrainian UAVs reached Moscow last Sunday and again on Tuesday, both times hitting the city’s financial district. The military said both incidents happened after electronic countermeasures were deployed against the aircraft.

 

 

 

