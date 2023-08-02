Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in Southern Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian intelligence and security forces identified and dismantled a terrorist team in Eslamshahr city in the southwest of the capital Tehran before they could carry out their bombing.

The prosecutor general of Eslamshahr, Saeid Doosti, announced the dismantling of the group in Eslamshahr city, saying “two-time bombs and fuses were discovered from the hideout of the terrorists.”

Doosti clarified that this team intended to carry out terrorist operations against the people in different public places, adding that, “With the timely arrival of the security forces, the defendants were arrested and during the search, 6 handguns, about 80 cartridges and two ready-to-explode bombs were discovered.”

The prosecutor also said that the bombs discovered from the terrorists were detonated in a controlled manner in the open air by the check and neutralization forces in order to prevent possible loss of life and properties.

Eslamshahr, a city of 600,000 people, the capital of Eslamshahr County is situated in the southwest of Tehran city.