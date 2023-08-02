Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah

By Staff, Agencies

American multinational technology company Google has taken down two more accounts affiliated with Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement from its subsidiary online video-sharing platform YouTube.

According to Yemen’s Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network, the tech giant took the measure on Tuesday against “Al-Furqan TV” and “Fikrah” cultural and media institute.

Fikrah, in a brief statement, denounced the deletion of its YouTube account as a cruel act, stressing that the social media platform is clearly exercising double standards and does not have a reservation to block access to any post shedding light on the Yemeni crisis and the Saudi-led military onslaught against the Arab nation.

Al-Furqan TV also announced that YouTube blatantly exposed its hypocrisy with the decision and showed it is in the same league as the Saudi-led war coalition.

Ansarullah media bureau said the move falls within the framework of the enemy’s attempts to deliberately target Yemeni social media accounts.

“The enemy seeks to conceal its crimes against the Yemeni nation and muffle the voice of truth and justice through such actions,” it noted.

This is not the first time YouTube and other social medial platforms like Facebook and Twitter have deleted Yemeni accounts or pages without any prior notice and justification.

On July 17, YouTube “arbitrarily” blocked access to 18 channels of the media bureau of Yemen’s Operations Command Center, as well as the Ansarullah movement and its art and documentary production unit.

The suspended channels reportedly had more than 500 thousand subscribers, with over 7 thousand videos and more than 90 million views.