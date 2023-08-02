Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters

By Staff, Agencies

A senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati has hailed Syria as “a symbol of resistance” against recurrent acts of aggression launched by “Israel” and its US-led supporters.

In a meeting with Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad in Tehran on Tuesday, lauded Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s “decisive” role in the Arab country’s perseverance against the enemies.

“Syria is a symbol of resistance, and its president’s decisive role has contributed to the dignity of the Syrian Arab Republic in the face of attacks by the Zionists and their US-led supporters,” Velayati said.

He further added: “Through unity, the resistance front has been able to foil the enemies’ plots and their sinister objectives and score many victories. Undoubtedly, it will also achieve more success.”

Velayati also expressed satisfaction with the development of Iran-Syria relations in all fields.

The top Syrian diplomat, for his part, appreciated Iran’s firm stance on backing Syria and the resistance front.

“Despite all challenges and problems, we still feel strong thanks to the friendship with the Islamic Republic and are always proud of Iran’s friendship and support,” he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Mekdad concluded a visit to Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.