Iranian Drills: Qadir & Fath Missile Systems, New Vessels Delivered to IRG’s Navy

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy kicked off a military drill on Wednesday to defend the Iranian islands in the Gulf. The military drills are centered on Abu Musa Island.

The commander-in-chief of the IRG, Major General Hossein Salami, and Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the IRG Navy's commander as well as a group of other IRG commanders were present at the opening ceremony of the drill.

In the exercise, for the first time, Qadir cruise missile system and Fath-360 ballistic missile equipped with artificial intelligence were unveiled and delivered to the IRG Navy.

Fath-360, also known as BM-120, is an Iranian short-range satellite-guided tactical ballistic missile announced on the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day, April 18, 2022.

Qadir is a new generation of cruise missiles capable of destroying marine targets with high precision and power. It can be fired from coasts and vessels both.

In parallel, the IRG’s navy unveiled new vessels equipped with 373-mile range missiles.

The military drill named “Brigadier General Shahid Eshaq Dara” and is held with the purpose of “showing the power and combat defense readiness of the IRG Navy in protecting the security of the Gulf and Iranian islands” and the implementation of various exercises and situations.

Brigadier General Ali Ozmaei, the Commander of IRG Navy Imam Muhammad Baqir [AS] Base told reporters on the sidelines of exercise, that, “In this exercise, the vessels of the special unit of Martyr Hojjaji that are equipped with 600-km long-range missiles were taking part to defend the island's territory.”

“In this exercise, Basij fighters were quickly dispatched to Abu Musa island by aircraft and light and heavy vessels to defend the Island, and after being transported by air and sea, the fighters were deployed in predetermined positions to defend the Island,” Ozmaei added.