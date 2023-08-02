France Evacuates 262 People from Niger

By Staff, Agencies

A French plane evacuating 262 people from Niger landed in Paris early Wednesday.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that a dozen babies were on the plane, and that “nearly all the passengers” were French.

Also, on the flight were Portuguese, Belgians, Ethiopians and Lebanese.

Meanwhile, Niger’s coup leaders opened land and air borders with five countries: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali and Chad.

President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by his own military leaders and bodyguards. The former chief of his guards, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has been named the new leader.

Bazoum received an outpouring of international support, including by the US, which said the substantial aid received by Niger is conditioned on continued democratic rule.

The Economic Community of West African States imposed sanctions on Sunday, with the heads of the countries’ militaries scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The junta has accused France of using the organization to “intervene militarily,” although this is denied by Paris.

Burkina Faso and Mali, two other West African countries that recently underwent regime change under similar circumstances, said that any intervention in Niger would amount to a declaration of war.