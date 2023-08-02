- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
New Heroic Op in WB: 6 “Israelis” Shot
By Staff, Agencies
In a new heroic operation in the West Bank settlement of “Ma’ale Adumim”, six “Israelis” were shot and wounded, one of them seriously, in on Tuesday afternoon.
The Palestinian man opened fire at a group of people before being shot dead by an off-duty police officer while attempting to flee the scene.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyr as 20-year-old Mohannad al-Mazraa from Azariya, a nearby West Bank town.
The Palestinian Hamas movement praised the operation as “heroic”.
“Israel’s” far-right so-called “national” security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, arrived at the site shortly after the operation. Earlier on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir had led an incursion at the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds along with dozens of other “Israeli” settlers.
- Related News