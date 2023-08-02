No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

New Heroic Op in WB: 6 “Israelis” Shot

New Heroic Op in WB: 6 “Israelis” Shot
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a new heroic operation in the West Bank settlement of “Ma’ale Adumim”, six “Israelis” were shot and wounded, one of them seriously, in on Tuesday afternoon.

The Palestinian man opened fire at a group of people before being shot dead by an off-duty police officer while attempting to flee the scene.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyr as 20-year-old Mohannad al-Mazraa from Azariya, a nearby West Bank town.

The Palestinian Hamas movement praised the operation as “heroic”.

“Israel’s” far-right so-called “national” security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, arrived at the site shortly after the operation. Earlier on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir had led an incursion at the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds along with dozens of other “Israeli” settlers.

Israel Palestine al quds westbank
  1. Related News
New Heroic Op in WB: 6 “Israelis” Shot

New Heroic Op in WB: 6 “Israelis” Shot

2 hours ago
Hamas Ayyash Battalion Fires Rocket toward “Israeli” Settlement near Jenin

Hamas Ayyash Battalion Fires Rocket toward “Israeli” Settlement near Jenin

6 days ago
New Palestinian Teen Martyred By “Israeli” Occupation in WB

New Palestinian Teen Martyred By “Israeli” Occupation in WB

6 days ago
“Israel” Martyrs 3 Palestinians in Nablus

“Israel” Martyrs 3 Palestinians in Nablus

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 02-08-2023 Hour: 11:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot