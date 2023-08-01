No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Syrian Army Counter Daesh Terrorist Attack on Oil Tankers

Syrian Army Counter Daesh Terrorist Attack on Oil Tankers
folder_openSyria access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Army thwarted the Wahhbi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISISL” / “ISIL”] terrorist group's attack on a convoy of Syrian oil tankers, media sources reported on Tuesday.

More than three Daesh terrorists were killed and several others were injured during the attack on the convoy of tankers carrying oil.

A senior security official emphasized that the Syrian army units engaged in conflicts with the terrorists on Salmiya Road in Raqqa. As a result of this conflict, the terrorists got many casualties.

The official also said that four tankers exploded in this conflict and two drivers and their passengers were martyred.

The security official said that the units of the Syrian army were able to kill a number of terrorists and wound a number of others, and some of the terrorists fled to the east of the Syrian desert region.

He said that American occupation forces strongly support Daesh, which occupies the Al-Tanf zone in eastern Syria.

The official emphasized that the American occupation forces have recently trained Daesh members in their illegal base in the Al-Tanf area and transferred them to al-Raqqa and Hama along with military and logistical equipment.

Syria daesh

Comments

  1. Related News
Syrian Army Counter Daesh Terrorist Attack on Oil Tankers

Syrian Army Counter Daesh Terrorist Attack on Oil Tankers

2 hours ago
US Military Smuggles New Batch of Syrian Oil, Crops to Bases in Iraq

US Military Smuggles New Batch of Syrian Oil, Crops to Bases in Iraq

one day ago
Al-Mekdad: Western Sanctions Support Terrorists in Syria

Al-Mekdad: Western Sanctions Support Terrorists in Syria

4 days ago
Syria: Terrorist Blast Targets Muharram Processions in Damascus

Syria: Terrorist Blast Targets Muharram Processions in Damascus

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 01-08-2023 Hour: 02:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot