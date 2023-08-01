No Script

Ashura 2023

 

“Israel”, US Kick Off Joint Navy Drills

access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” and the United States have launched joint naval drills code-named “Intrinsic Defender” to practice “locating and monitoring objects at sea as well as ship boarding procedures”.

According to the US 5th Fleet, the drills are taking place in the port city of Haifa in the north of Occupied Palestine.

In addition, the exercise “focuses on joint diving, including operations to locate and neutralize naval mines with remote-controlled underwater vessels”.

The two navies “will practice water search and rescue operations using special equipment and conduct training in marine and underwater medicine.”





