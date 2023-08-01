No Script

Ashura 2023

 

“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan border

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the entity will build a new security barrier along the border with Jordan, although it is unclear where funding for the enterprise would come from.

Army Radio cites Gallant as saying at a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Military Committee meeting that “‘terror’ organizations have identified [the West Bank] as a weak spot, and direct many resources there for the purpose of attacks. Looking ahead, we intend to erect a barrier on the border with Jordan as well.”

There is an aging fence along the 309-kilometer [192-mile] border Jordan shares with Occupied Palestine.

A 30-kilometer [18-mile] portion of the border with Jordan, near “Eilat” and the new Ramon Airport, has been upgraded in a similar fashion to “Israel’s” border barriers with Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

“Israel” shelled out $88 million for the small section of the border near “Eilat”, meaning that a project to cover the whole Jordanian border would likely cost billions of shekels.

