Iran’s Spokesman: We’ll never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani confirmed that Tehran will never enter negotiations with the US on the basis of trust, reiterating Iran’s readiness to proceed with the talks on the removal of sanctions in accordance with its national interests.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani said Iran’s stance on the US government has always been transparent.

“We would never hold talks with the US on the basis of trust. The JCPOA was not the result of our trust in the US either,” he underlined.

Asked about a leaked audiotape revealing that the former US envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, sought to revive the 2015 nuclear deal only to increase pressure on Iran over other issues, Kanaani said, “What that person has said comes within the purview of the US government which has to make things clear. However, Iran is pursuing negotiations on the removal of sanctions on the basis of its national interests and in order to restore Iran’s rights.

“Iran’s red lines are its national interests. We are prepared to pursue and conclude the talks,” the spokesman stated.

Kanaani noted that Iran exercises diplomacy in conformity with its national interests and the contents of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], adding, “We are making efforts to have the cruel sanctions lifted and make all parties, including the US, return to the JCPOA responsibly.”

“The JCPOA could be continued whenever the other side is prepared and we make sure of the other party’s commitment. As the only party that has behaved responsibly, we are prepared to proceed with the negotiations to fulfill the country’s national interests,” the spokesperson added.