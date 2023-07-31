Ben-Gvir Ends Policy Allowing Early Release of Palestinian Inmates

By Staff, Agencies

Far-right “Israeli” security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has made an amendment to an “Israeli” law that allowed the administrative release of Palestinians from overcrowded prisons run by the occupying entity.

Ben-Gvir issued the amendment on Sunday in a bid to trample on Palestinian inmates’ rights.

According to the latest figures released by Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, “Israel” is currently holding around 5,000 Palestinian political prisoners in its detention facilities.

The figure also includes 1,132 Palestinians being kept under Tel Aviv’s inhumane administrative detention policy, which allows incarcerating inmates without trial or charge.

Some Palestinian detainees were released each year due to a lack of space in “Israeli” prisons, but Ben-Gvir’s recent changes to the law effectively cancel the measure.

This comes after the racist minister has imposed a range of restrictions on Palestinian prisoners by reducing their shower time and removing television sets from some sections.

He has also deprived the prisoners of fresh breads and doubled the number of raids and searches against them, with the “Israeli” forces using stun grenades and sniffer dogs.

Ben-Gvir has further drafted a law to prevent medical treatment and surgical operations for the prisoners, demanding capital punishment for the Palestinians involved in the armed resistance.

In parallel, he has decided to cancel regulations that allow any lawmaker to meet with Palestinian prisoners.

Adalah rights group denounced Ben-Gvir’s actions as “unfair,” saying they would worsen overcrowding in “Israeli” jails.