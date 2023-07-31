Donetsk Mayor: One Dead in Ukrainian Attack on City

At least one person was killed and five others injured during Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Donetsk, Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said on Monday.

In a series of posts on Telegram, Kulemzin said that a total of three districts came under bombardment. He noted that an attack on the Voroshilovsky district in the city center set fire to a bus and two cars, with several people hurt in the area, adding that shells were also falling near the marriage registration hall. The mayor said that all of those who were injured are being taken care of.

He uploaded photos from the scene showing the charred remains of several vehicles, with firefighters working to put out fires, and buildings with smashed windows.

On Monday, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination [JCCC], which tracks Kiev’s recurring shelling of Donbass, registered at least half a dozen artillery and missile attacks launched in the direction of the city, most of which used heavy 155m and 152m shells.

According to Kulemzin, this came after Ukraine fired 72 artillery rounds between Sunday evening and Monday morning, targeting both Donetsk and nearby areas. He said that these attacks killed one 31-year-old man and injured another person, while damaging several residential buildings.

Donetsk and other Donbass cities have been under constant Ukrainian attacks which have claimed numerous civilian lives since 2014, when the region broke away from Kiev after a Western-backed coup in the Ukrainian capital.

In early March, the JCCC estimated that Ukrainian attacks killed a total of 4,453 civilians in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic since February 2022, when the conflict between Moscow and Kiev erupted. Officials also estimated that more than 900 people were killed in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic within the same period of time.