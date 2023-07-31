- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lapid to Bibi: Freeze ’Judicial Overhaul’ until 2025, or We won’t Return to Talks
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid demanded on Sunday an 18-month freeze on the “legislation”’ aimed at overhauling the “judiciary” as a condition for his “Yesh Atid” party to return to negotiations with the PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.
Lapid, speaking from the Knesset rostrum on the last day before summer recess, said that such a freeze must be cemented into law for his party to trust it.
“Yesh Atid” sources backed up Lapid’s assertion that this demand was in line with the type of guarantee he had asked from “Likud” last week amid frenzied, and ultimately unsuccessful, attempts to compromise ahead of the coalition passing its first “judicial” reform law.
“As long as there is no ‘legislative’ freeze, there is no point and no sense to talk about other laws or agreements, because it is quite clear that the government will run away again at the last minute,” Lapid said to the Knesset.
Netanyahu’s Likud party quickly slapped back at Lapid, saying that the opposition leader is “ready to talk with Abu Mazen,” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, “without preconditions, but for ‘Likud’ he is setting a list of preconditions for talks.”
“We invite Lapid to enter into negotiations today so that we can all reach a broad agreement,” the party continued in a statement.
Comments
- Related News