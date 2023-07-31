Pakistan: 44 Killed, Scores Injured in Suicide Attack

By Staff, Agencies

At least 44 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in a suicide attack at a political gathering in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The blast targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F [JUI-F] party - a government coalition partner led by an influential firebrand cleric- when more than 400 members and supporters gathered under a tent in the town of Khar, near the border with Afghanistan, on Sunday, officials said. Khar is located in the former tribal area of Bajaur.

The health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province- Riaz Anwar- confirmed late Sunday that 44 people had been confirmed killed and at least 120 injured.

“It was a suicide attack, with the bomber detonating himself in close proximity to the stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa detailed that “A senior leader from the party was due to address the ceremony, but before his arrival, a bomb explosion took place.”

The incident came ahead of Pakistani parliamentary elections scheduled for October or November. The nation’s parliament was about to dissolve in the coming weeks, and political parties were preparing for an election campaign.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP] and the government in Islamabad broke down.

The TTP pledges allegiance to Afghanistan’s Taliban militants. The Pakistani government accuses the Taliban government of providing hideouts to the TTP militants near the border.