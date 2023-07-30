Mumbai Ashura Procession: Muslims Pay Respects to Imam Hussein [AS], Protest Quran Desecration

By Sayyed Mehdi Rizvi

The 10th of Muharram, also known as Ashura, is a significant day for Muslims around the world. It marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS] and his companions in the Battle of Karbala. The sacrifice made by Imam Hussein [AS] is remembered and mourned by Shia Muslims worldwide.

In Mumbai, the Hussaini Federation and http://TheKarbala.net organized a Juloos [procession] on the occasion of 10th Muharram Ashura on July 29, 2023. The procession was attended by thousands of people who came together to pay their respects to Imam Hussein [AS] and remember his sacrifice.

The Juloos started from Zainabia Imambargha in Dongri and ended at Rehmatabad Qabristan. The participants carried banners and placards with messages of love and respect for Imam Hussein [AS] and his family. They also recited Nauhas and performed Matam to mourn the loss of Imam Hussein [AS] and his companions.

The event was led by many respected Ulema which include Maulana Najeeb Ul Hasan, Maulana Aziz Haider, Maulana Mohammad Kararvi and several others. They emphasized the importance of following the teachings of Imam Hussein [AS] in our daily lives and standing up against injustice and oppression.

During the Juloos, the organizers urged the community to boycott Sweden, a country that recently saw a controversy over the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran. The incident sparked outrage among Muslims worldwide, with many calling for a boycott of Swedish products. The respected scholars were also seen holding Holy Quran in their hands as a mark of respect.

The organizers emphasized that disrespecting the Holy Quran is not acceptable in any form and urged Muslims to stand up against such acts. They also urged the community to go with the Quran and follow its teachings in their daily lives.

The Juloos was a powerful reminder of the sacrifice made by Imam Hussein [AS] and his companions in Karbala. It also highlighted the importance of standing up against injustice and oppression, as well as the need to respect the Holy Quran.

The call to boycott Sweden for disrespecting the Holy Quran was a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated. It is important for Muslims around the world to stand up against any form of disrespect towards their religious beliefs.

In conclusion, the 10th Muharram Ashura Juloos organized by the Hussaini Federation and http://TheKarbala.net in Mumbai was a powerful reminder of the sacrifice made by Imam Hussein [AS] and his companions. The event also emphasized the importance of following the teachings of Imam Hussein [AS] and standing up against injustice and oppression. The call to boycott Sweden for disrespecting the Quran was a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated. May we all strive to follow the example of Imam Hussein [AS] and stand up for justice and righteousness.