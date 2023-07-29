“Israeli” Education Ministry Director-General Quits over Societal Rift

By Staff, Agencies

The director-general of the “Israeli” so-called “Education” Ministry resigned from his role on Friday, citing the current societal divisions inside the entity.

“The rift we’ve arrived at does not enable me to continue to carry out my responsibilities properly,” Asaf Tzalel said in a statement that did not specifically mention the “overhaul”.

Tzalel, a reservist pilot in the “Israeli” Air Force, said he would continue to carry out his military duties. Many other military reservists, particularly pilots, have ceased carrying out their duties in protest of the overhaul.

Tzalel was a personal appointment of “Israeli” Education Minister Yoav Kisch, himself an air force reservist, some six months ago.

Tzalel served as a senior officer in the “Israeli” Ground Forces with the rank of a brigadier general before he left the career military role to become “Education” Ministry director-general earlier this year, as a personal appointment by Kisch. He had previously commanded the IAF’s training department.

The “Israeli” military warned on Tuesday that its combat readiness may soon be harmed if thousands of reservist troops in key positions, especially pilots, do not show up for duty over a lengthy period of time.