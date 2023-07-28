Al-Mekdad: Western Sanctions Support Terrorists in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad stressed that the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies, together with their support for Takfiri terrorist groups, have thrown the Syrian nation into humanitarian suffering.

The top Syrian diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of a number of UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations in Syria, during which he explained in detail the severe humanitarian hardships faced by the Syrian people.

Al-Mekdad pointed to the lack of funding for early recovery projects in the war-ravaged country, emphasizing that the harsh living conditions that Syrians are enduring are due to unilateral sanctions and coercive measures that certain Western countries have slapped against Syria, along with the support that these states offer to extremist militants.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Thursday, the Syrian foreign minister denounced Turkey and its allied militants for repeatedly cutting off drinking water in the northeastern province of Hasakah, stating that the move deprives locals of their basic needs.

In parallel, Al-Mekdad called upon international humanitarian organizations to voice their opposition to the practice and hold to account those responsible for the inhumane behavior.

When touching upon the issue of Syrian refugees, he briefed on the Damascus government's efforts to facilitate their safe and dignified return.

Nearly six million Syrians, registered by the UN, fled the conflict that began in 2011, most settling in neighboring countries like Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.