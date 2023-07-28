No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah, His SG’s Confidence: The Subject of next “Israeli” Cabinet’s Session

Hezbollah, His SG’s Confidence: The Subject of next “Israeli” Cabinet’s Session
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Staff

The “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a cabinet session, under the title “Hezbollah and the Lebanese Front”. The “Israeli” army’s commanders including the Head of the Intelligence Department, the Head of the Operations Department, along with other officers in the Zionist security institution will participate in the session.

According to “Channel 12’s” political affairs’ commentator, Yaron Abraham, the session will be held upon the request of political figures as the army officers will address Lebanon’s internal arena and what’s known as “the open cases in the field”.

Abraham further unveiled that the cabinet session will also discuss Hezbollah’s tents along with other field developments that have affected the “Israeli” deterrence in face of Hezbollah.

“The aim of the session is to present the Northern front’s threat during the last months,” he added.

In parallel, the reporter highlighted that it’s anticipated that the “Israeli” army will present a timetable that reviews the increase of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s increase of confidence all over the recent period.

“The ‘Israeli’ army will inform the political leaders that the possibility of an expected confrontation is the highest since 2006,” he added, noting that “It’ll preview estimations saying that [Sayyed] Nasrallah might work more offensively to challenge ‘Israel’ considering the internal schism.”

Abraham, likewise, mentioned that “Israel” will be soon obliged to take a strategic decision regarding Hezbollah.

Israel Hizbullah Hezbollah bibi netanyahu sayyednasrallah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah, His SG’s Confidence: The Subject of next “Israeli” Cabinet’s Session

Hezbollah, His SG’s Confidence: The Subject of next “Israeli” Cabinet’s Session

6 hours ago
“Israel” Prepares for The Worse: Key Knesset Military Panel to Meet on Army Readiness

“Israel” Prepares for The Worse: Key Knesset Military Panel to Meet on Army Readiness

7 hours ago
“Israeli” Intelligence to Netanyahu: Our Deterrence Eroding, Hezbollah and Iran Monitoring Us

“Israeli” Intelligence to Netanyahu: Our Deterrence Eroding, Hezbollah and Iran Monitoring Us

9 hours ago
Bibi Warns of ’Uncharted Territory’ if High Court Strikes Down ’Reasonableness Law’

Bibi Warns of ’Uncharted Territory’ if High Court Strikes Down ’Reasonableness Law’

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 28-07-2023 Hour: 02:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot