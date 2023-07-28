“Israel” Prepares for The Worse: Key Knesset Military Panel to Meet on Army Readiness

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous “Israeli” chaos since the approval of the so-called “reasonableness law”, the Knesset’s powerful Foreign Affairs and war Committee will hold a closed-door briefing with War Minister Yoav Gallant, as more air force reservists made good on threats to stop volunteering for service following the passage of part of the government’s "judicial overhaul".

The meeting, reportedly scheduled for Monday, will focus on the “Israeli” army’s operational readiness in the face of protests by reservists vowing to quit volunteer service due to the far-reaching changes to the judiciary being pushed through the Knesset by the government.

On Wednesday, some 120 reservists who had already signed a letter vowing to suspend service if the controversial “reasonableness” bill passed, informed their commanders that they were making good on their threat, according to protest organizers.

Around 1,200 air force reservists in all signed the threat last week, and as of Wednesday evening, over 800 had taken themselves out of the pool of volunteers.

The number includes some 260 pilots, according to the Kan broadcaster, which reported a significant drop in the number of reservists at the air force’s flight school.

The meeting will be the first by the committee since reservists began their public protest, which has only snowballed in the interim.

Government figures have been accused of dismissing concerns about military readiness, preferring instead to push ahead with the legislation after compromise talks collapsed.