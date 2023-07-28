Russia Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that his country’s forces have destroyed a Ukrainian drone that was heading towards Moscow, in the early hours of Friday.

“There was an attempted attack by an enemy drone, which has been shot down,” Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that there were “no damage or casualties” from the overnight incursion.

The Russian Defense Ministry later released a statement saying the drone was aiming for “sites on the territory of Moscow Region” before it was neutralized by air defenses.

The incident represents the second UAV attack this week, after drones crashed into two non-residential buildings in the Russian capital on Monday.

Several UAVs were shot down or disabled earlier this month in the city’s southwestern suburbs.