White House Adviser Sullivan Meets MBS over Normalization with “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has announced that United States "National" Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi leaders in Jeddah to discuss the so-called “peace efforts” in the Middle East.

But Thursday’s read-out made no mention of a possible normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Zionist entity.

The meeting instead centered on “bilateral and regional matters”, the White House said, including initiatives “for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous and stable Middle East”.

Nevertheless, Sullivan’s visit coincides with an ongoing effort under US President Joe Biden to establish relations between “Israel” and Saudi Arabia.

In attendance at Thursday’s meeting was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has served as prime minister since 2022.

Due to King Salman’s failing health, the crown prince has long been considered the kingdom’s de facto ruler, even prior to his appointment as prime minister.

Biden had previously disavowed the Saudi government on the presidential campaign trail, citing Khashoggi’s assassination.

“We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are,” Biden said during a 2019 Democratic debate.

But in the years since taking office as president, the Democratic leader has warmed to bin Salman, continuing the US’s close ties with the Saudi kingdom.