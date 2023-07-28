No Script

Imam Khamenei Attends Muharram Mourning Ceremony on Ashura night

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei attended the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein [AS] on Ashura night held at Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah on Thursday.

Shia Muslims hold mourning ceremonies during the first 10 days of Muharram to remember Imam Hussein [AS], a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad [AS] and his 72 companions, who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 A.D after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura.

