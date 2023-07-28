Seymour Hersh: US Played Critical Role in Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh confirmed that Washington enabled both Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Bridge on Thursday. “The Biden administration’s role in both attacks was vital,” he declared on his Substack.

“Of course, it was our technology,” an American official told Hersh, referring to the drone that damaged the bridge on July 17. “The drone was remotely guided and half submerged–like a torpedo.”

Hersh did not identify his source, but his latest post was described as a look at recent events in Ukraine “from the point of view of those in the American intelligence community who don’t feel they have the ear of President Joe Biden but should.”

Asked if the US intelligence community considered the possibility of Russian retaliation for the bridge attack, Hersh’s source replied, “we don’t think that far.”

“Our national strategy is that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky can do whatever he wants to do. There’s no adult supervision,” he added.

A truck bomb exploded on the Crimean Bridge in early October 2022, killing three civilians. The bridge was seriously damaged and required months of repairs. The July drone attack killed two people and orphaned a 14-year-old girl, who barely survived.

Kiev celebrated both attacks, but officially denied any responsibility. US intelligence quickly attributed the October truck bombing to Ukrainian intelligence, however. The head of Ukraine’s main intelligence agency, the SBU, finally took credit for the blast earlier this week.