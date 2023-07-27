No Script

Imam Khamenei Attends Muharram Mourning Ceremony

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei participated in the Tasu'a mourning ceremony at Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday night.

Imam Hussein [PBUH], a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], and his 72 true companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

